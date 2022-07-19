Middlesbrough sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Middlesbrough sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:08 pm
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will spend next season on loan in the Sky Bet Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will spend next season on loan in the Sky Bet Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)

Middlesbrough have signed USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Steffen, 27, who signed a new long-term deal with City in November, will join up with the Sky Bet Championship club for their pre-season friendly at Morecambe on Tuesday evening.

Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in.

“We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack, who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

“Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.”

Steffen, who joined City from Columbus Crew for a reported £7million in 2019, made nine appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

Capped 29 times by his country, he has made 21 City appearances in total and spent the 2020/21 season on loan in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Wilder added: “Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup. He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal