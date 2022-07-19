Ireland’s Andrew Porter avoids further punishment for Brodie Retallick incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland’s Andrew Porter avoids further punishment for Brodie Retallick incident

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 2:06 pm
Andrew Porter has escaped further punishment following his yellow card against New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA
Ireland prop Andrew Porter has avoided further punishment following the incident which left New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick with a fractured cheekbone.

Porter was sin-binned after a nasty clash of heads with Retallick early in the second half of the Irish’s 32-22 win over the All Blacks in Saturday’s series decider in Wellington.

The 26-year-old was on Monday cited for the incident but the complaint has subsequently been dismissed by an independent judicial committee due to the “absorbing nature of the tackle”.

Brodie Retallick, right, suffered a broken cheekbone against Ireland
Although he admitted an act of foul play had been committed, Porter maintained the red card threshold had not been met.

The disciplinary panel concurred that the yellow card issued by English referee Wayne Barnes was correct.

A World Rugby statement read: “Having considered all the evidence, the independent committee applied World Rugby’s Head Contact Process and agreed with the match officials’ on-field decision that the player’s act of foul play did not meet the red card threshold due to the absorbing nature of the tackle.

“On that basis, the independent committee deemed the act of foul play did not merit further sanction, and the citing complaint was dismissed.”

Victory for Andy Farrell’s men at Sky Stadium clinched a historic 2-1 series win over the three-time world champions.

Leinster player Porter scored both of Ireland’s tries in their 23-12 second-Test win in Dunedin on July 9 after the tourists slipped to a 42-19 loss in the Auckland opener.

All Blacks star Retallick is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

The on-field decision of match official Barnes left New Zealand feeling aggrieved after Kiwi prop Angus Ta’avao was sent off and then hit with a three-week ban following a similar incident involving Garry Ringrose in the second Test.

