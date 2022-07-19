Celtic sign Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy and German defender Moritz Jenz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic sign Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy and German defender Moritz Jenz

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 3:34 pm
Aaron Mooy has joined Celtic (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Celtic have bolstered their squad with two new recruits after announcing the signings of Australia international Aaron Mooy and German defender Moritz Jenz in quick succession.

Former Huddersfield and Brighton midfielder Mooy joins the Parkhead side on a one-year contract after leaving Chinese club Shanghai Port earlier this year.

The 31-year-old, who had a spell in Scotland’s top flight with St Mirren more than a decade ago, has previously played under Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou during his time in charge of the Australia national team.

The midfielder is hoping his move to Scotland will help him seal a place in the Socceroos squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Just minutes after announcing the signing of Mooy, Celtic revealed they had recruited Jenz – a 23-year-old defender – on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 side Lorient, with an option to buy.

Postecoglou is relishing the prospect of adding the two players to his squad ahead of Celtic’s attempt to defend their Premiership crown and make an impact in the Champions League.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring in both Aaron and Moritz to the club and I’m sure they’ll be great additions to our squad,” Postecoglou told the Celtic website.

“I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level.

“Moritz is a player we’ve been aware (of) for a while now and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to sign him.

“They’ve already had the chance to meet the rest of the squad and I’m sure they’ll settle in very quickly into what is a very welcoming group of players – and I know that our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them both in a Celtic jersey.”

The recruitment of Mooy and Jenz further augments the Celtic squad after the arrivals of Alexandro Bernabei and Ben Siegrist earlier this summer and the fact previous loanees Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda have joined the club on permanent contracts.

