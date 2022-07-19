Adam Gemili blames press coverage of coach after World Championship exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adam Gemili blames press coverage of coach after World Championship exit

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 5:24 pm
Great Britain’s Adam Gemili did not reach the semi-final at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Adam Gemili did not reach the semi-final at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Adam Gemili has blamed bad press about his coach Rana Reider after he crashed out of the World Championships.

The sprinter failed to progress beyond the 200m heats in Eugene on Monday after running 20.60 seconds.

It comes with Reider under investigation after multiple complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him. He was also removed from the athlete warm-up area at Hayward Field after gaining unauthorised access on Sunday as he is not accredited.

Adam Gemili, right
Adam Gemili, right, crashed out in the 200m heats in Eugene (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There has been a lot of bad press around my set-up and me and it’s been relentless, every week it’s just taken its toll,” Gemili told BBC Sport.

“I am old enough now that I should be able to separate it but I haven’t really been subject to this amount of press before.

“This year I have taken a battering and it’s showing. I just was not good enough.”

Reider is being investigated by the US Center for SafeSport, with Gemili having his lottery funding suspended for staying with his coach. British team-mate Daryll Neita left the Florida-based camp and is now training in Italy.

Reider’s lawyer has previously called the allegations “unproven”.

Gemili did apologise for his comments on Twitter: “No excuse other than I wasn’t good enough. The blame is on me.

“I also shouldn’t have made comments about the press when interviewed. I do understand they have a job to do but it’s just been a lot to deal (with) and hope you can understand that.”

