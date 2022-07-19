Rassie van der Dussen hits century as heat restricts Matthew Potts to four overs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rassie van der Dussen hits century as heat restricts Matthew Potts to four overs

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 5:28 pm
Rassie van der Dussen starred for South Africa (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Stifling heat saw Matthew Potts restricted to just four overs on his England one-day debut, as Rassie van der Dussen’s fine century lifted South Africa to 333 for five in the Royal London Series opener at Chester-le-Street.

The tourists racked up their highest ODI score in England as the hosts toiled in exhausting 37 degree conditions, building their imposing total on the back of a career-best 133 from Van der Dussen.

On the day that Ben Stokes made his farewell to 50-over cricket at his home ground, his Durham team-mate Potts was handed a first limited-overs appearance for his country.

But neither made the impact they would have liked with the ball, Potts leaving the field after a solitary spell of nought for 33 due to draining temperatures and failing to return before the end of the innings.

Stokes, meanwhile, grimaced his way through five wicketless overs that cost 44 runs and showed why he has decided to reduce his workload by dropping the format permanently.

Van der Dussen provided the spine of the Proteas innings over the course of 117 deliveries, arriving at 35 for one in the seventh over and leaving with the score at 297 for four.

He worked hard in draining conditions, scoring just 40 of his runs in boundaries, and shared century stands with Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77).

Van der Dussen fell with four overs remaining, bowled by one that kept low from Liam Livingstone. The spin-bowling all-rounder had Markram held in the deep two balls earlier as he finished with two for 30.

Sam Curran, recalled to freshen up the bowling attack in place of David Willey, took the early wicket of the dangerous Quinton de Kock but was unable to add to his tally in a luckless spell at the death.

Moeen Ali and Brydon Carse took one apiece but Adil Rashid, back from his Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, was well played by South Africa and went for just over a run-per-ball.

