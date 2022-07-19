Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 19, 2022, 6:38 pm Eve Muirhead received some cycling tips (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19. Football Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour. The entire BVB family is here to support you @HallerSeb 🖤💛 Stay strong! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wx8JMmwL3p— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 19, 2022 Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!🖤💛 https://t.co/fhVFdazYUU— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 19, 2022 Mon ami, I am thinking of you!!I I am praying and sending you positive energies hoping that everything will be better soon! Dont you ever forget that you have a friend here, my brother. Count on me for whatever you need. @HallerSeb pic.twitter.com/bEBvIGF0oF— Antony Santos (@antony00) July 19, 2022 Brate, I am devastated to hear the news about your health. You are always positive and so strong, I am sure you will be fine. Never give up! Wishing you all the best of luck and thinking of you in these challenging times 🙏🏼❤️ @HallerSeb pic.twitter.com/5Fce6iBzkE— Dušan Tadić (@DT10_Official) July 19, 2022 Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery, @HallerSeb! Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/pN52QuZi7r— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022 ❤️ Get well soon, @HallerSeb, on behalf of all the European football community. pic.twitter.com/LXIx9NmJFT— UEFA (@UEFA) July 19, 2022 Thoughts are with you my brother! Praying you have a speedy recovery❤️ @HallerSeb https://t.co/ZukYmEqJO8— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 18, 2022 Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing. Introducing signing number six… pic.twitter.com/8Q2LKYwNae— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 19, 2022 New number, who this? Joao Cancelo is our new No.7️⃣ 🙌Tap to read! ⤵️— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2022 Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress. Another step in the right direction for the team.⚽️ #MUTOUR22 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/NUmtRB0wks— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 19, 2022 Djed the Red. Nottingham Forest ♥️What a massive club, what a team & what special fans. We came from the bottom & made it all the way to the top. We turned dreams into reality and I can’t thank you all enough for the special journey we all shared together🧨.Once a Red always a Red♥️📈 pic.twitter.com/QPTLSJm3rp— Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022 Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild. 😂 https://t.co/IZso0kAPVS— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 19, 2022 Solid advice from Neil Warnock. Enjoy the lovely weather but enjoy it by staying hydrated 🤣😎 #heatwave #stayhydrated #water #Heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/vMkt0Qm4mp— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) July 19, 2022 Alex Morgan was doing some investigation. Needed to find out myself… estimated 20 margaritas 🏆 https://t.co/hevQX8bfZY pic.twitter.com/yAVjT90mZS— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 19, 2022 Manchester City dropped their new away kit. Earn your stripes 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/ayqnsL5Mdj— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2022 Cricket Well held! James Bracey takes the catch between his errrr, ankles 😂😂Skills, @bobbybracey25 👏#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Nl8oQru0J2— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) July 19, 2022 Jofra Archer was feeling it. No rest from this heat 🫠— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 19, 2022 Cycling Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead. You’ll be fine! Your get out of jail card is just press harder on the pedals. Sounds obvious but you’ll see what I mean when you get on the track. The faster you go the more stable you’ll be. Good luck! 😁👍🏻— Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) July 19, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social Salah takes a break and Golovkin feels honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social Zaha swims with sharks as Defoe shares wedding snaps – Tuesday’s sporting social England lauded for stunning run chase in Nottingham – Tuesday’s sporting social