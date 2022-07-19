Mark Wood ‘sad and frustrated’ as he faces second elbow operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Wood ‘sad and frustrated’ as he faces second elbow operation

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 7:24 pm
Mark Wood has suffered a reaction on his return from an elbow injury (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Mark Wood has suffered a reaction on his return from an elbow injury (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England bowler Mark Wood has accepted he needs a second elbow operation to have any chance of playing at the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.

Wood went under the knife in March after sustaining an injury in the first Test of that month’s West Indies tour and has been gradually making his way towards a return.

After a couple of positive weeks of net practice the 32-year-old paceman turned out for his old club side Ashington at the weekend, taking five for 24 in a North East Premier League clash against Lanchester.

But he suffered an adverse reaction to his outing and medics from the England and Wales Cricket Board now believe another operation is the only way to have him ready for the tournament in Australia in October.

“It’s not going well, actually. I have been bowling for the last two or three weeks in the nets, getting up to good pace, top speed, but it seems to keep deteriorating,” Wood told BBC’s Test Match Special.

“I was desperate to just play any game, so it was nice to play for Ashington, my home club, and just play a match because I feel I’ve worked so hard over the last three months to get it right.

“Unfortunately it has not pulled up well. To be ready for the World Cup I will have to have that surgery done.

“I’m a bit sad and frustrated now, but what can I do? I’ve given it as good a shot as I could.

Jofra Archer, left
Jofra Archer, left, is another injury absentee in England’s pace ranks (Alastair Grant/PA)

“When I played that club game it was an indication in a match of how does it actually feel? The next day I can straighten my left arm fully, but my right arm is still sort of bent a little bit.

“There must be something going on there I must need fixed. The frustration for me is I’ve done everything everyone has asked. It’s just not giving me a break.”

Wood is one of a host of England fast bowlers currently out of action due to injury, joining Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher on the sidelines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal