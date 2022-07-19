Rangers sign former Celtic target Ben Davies from Liverpool on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers sign former Celtic target Ben Davies from Liverpool on four-year deal

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:08 pm
Ben Davies spent last season on loan with Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rangers have completed the signing of former Celtic target Ben Davies from Liverpool on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old centre-back has arrived at Ibrox in a reported £4million deal ahead of the imminent departure of Calvin Bassey to Ajax.

Davies almost signed a pre-contract deal with Celtic 18 months ago before Liverpool swept in to sign him in an immediate transfer from Preston as they battled an injury crisis in central defence.

The defender, who spent eight years with North End, never played for the Reds and last season went on loan to Sheffield United, where he made 23 appearances.

Davies said on his new club’s website: “I am very excited to join Rangers and I am really looking forward to taking this next step in my career.

“It’s a huge club with big ambitions and I can’t wait to get started.”

Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst added that Davies was a “strong defender with great qualities”.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described the transfer as a “super move”.

“Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club,” Klopp added on Liverpool’s website. “Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure.

“As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet.

“It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer.

“We wish Ben nothing but the success he deserves and will be following from here as he goes on to make many achievements during the rest of his career.”

Speaking on transfer deadline day on February 1, 2021, then Celtic manager Neil Lennon said of Davies’ decision not to sign a pre-contract at Parkhead: “It’s a blow because we were very close to doing that and obviously we got gazumped at the last minute by Liverpool.

“(We’re) disappointed but we move on. It’s not the first time it’s happened to us or myself as a manager.”

Davies was introduced to the Ibrox crowd before some fellow newcomers endeared themselves to the home support during a 3-1 friendly win over West Ham.

Former Derby forward Tom Lawrence opened the scoring in the 48th minute thanks to an assist from Wales team-mate and fellow half-time substitute Rabbi Matondo, who scored himself 10 minutes later.

That made the score 3-0 as Ryan Kent had netted on the counter-attack 60 seconds after the opener.

Tomas Soucek pulled a goal back for David Moyes’ side.

