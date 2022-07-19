In-form Max Burgin warns rivals there is ‘more to come’ as he chases World title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In-form Max Burgin warns rivals there is ‘more to come’ as he chases World title

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 10:02 pm
Max Burgin won the British 800m title last month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Max Burgin won the British 800m title last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

Max Burgin has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals and warned: catch me if you can.

The fastest man over 800 metres in the world this year opens his World Championships in the heats on Wednesday in Eugene.

His time of one minute 43.52 seconds is yet to be beaten in 2022 and the 20-year-old is ready to perform ahead of his first major senior championships.

He said: “Going into the championships as the world lead gives you amazing confidence. You know that you are faster than anyone going in. No one else has shown that they can run as fast as me yet.

“As you go through the season, you naturally get fitter and have more to give. The British Championships was the best I’ve been for a long time as it came out quite fast. So there’s definitely more to come.

“Going into those championships, I was hoping to run at least another 1:43 from the front. But obviously the conditions threw a bit of a spanner in that works but I knew I was in that sort of shape.

“I knew I’d be able to run that time. We were thinking it would have been a faster time had the conditions been different but as it happened, it wasn’t too bad.”

Burgin, though, is keen to insist he is not getting carried away with his form and admires his competitors, including Canada’s Marco Arop and Kenya’s Wycliffe Kisasy.

“I think being arrogant about it is not going to get you anywhere, and it will probably blow up in your face because if you don’t show respect to your peers or your opponents, you just set yourself up to fail,” he said.

“But yeah, taking an amount of confidence from being the fastest in the field is very useful.”

Burgin is joined in the heats by British team-mates Kyle Langford, who finished fourth at London 2017, and Daniel Rowden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal