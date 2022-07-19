Ben Stokes retirement should be ‘wake-up call’ for cricket – Jos Buttler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes retirement should be ‘wake-up call’ for cricket – Jos Buttler

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 10:26 pm
Ben Stokes takes his leave with Jos Buttler, left, looking at how best to replace him (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler believes Ben Stokes’ retirement from one-day cricket should act as a “wake-up call” for the game, as he faces up to his own challenge of finding a way to replace his star all-rounder.

Stokes bade farewell to the 50-over game with a disappointing 62-run defeat against South Africa at his home ground in Durham, drawing the curtain on an 11-year career that will always be remembered for his stunning performance in the 2019 World Cup final.

The 31-year-old has made it clear he is departing sooner than intended, a stark reaction to a relentless fixture schedule that no longer allows him to meet his own high standards across three different formats.

Stokes has said England’s calendar has become “unsustainable” and broadened the warning in interviews ahead of his farewell appearance, which yielded figures of nought for 44 from five overs and an innings of just five.

And it is clear that Buttler shares his concerns. England are seven games through a run of 12 white-ball internationals in 24 days, with four Test matches already in the books and three against the Proteas still to come.

“It should definitely be a bit of a wake-up call. Absolutely. Especially with the magnitude of the player,” he said.

“Ben’s one of the most recognisable players in world cricket, someone everyone wants to see play in every format. I’m sure there’s more to it than the schedules etc but I think in international cricket you always want your best players playing if possible.

“It’s bittersweet as an England fan… there’s a bit of sadness that Ben is no longer available in this form of the game. But our loss in ODI cricket is certainly going to be England’s gain in Test cricket.

Jos Buttler leaves the pitch after being dismissed against South Africa
Jos Buttler has much to ponder as England captain (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“That’s his favoured format and his priority, especially now he’s captain, and I’m sure it will give him much more longevity in the purest form of the game.”

Buttler has had a tough start to his tenure, losing the T20 and ODI series against India and already facing another series decider against the South Africans at Old Trafford on Friday.

With five defeats and two wins on his ledger since taking over from Eoin Morgan, he has now accepted that forging his own path is not going to be an easy challenge or an immediate success.

“We’re probably moving through a bit of a transition phase with Eoin going and Ben going. That’s the natural cycle of teams,” he said.

“We have to find ways to give people opportunities to replace those guys. People who play like Ben are once in a generation players, so it’s a good challenge for us to work out our best way forward as a team without him.

“It presents chances for others to step up in different roles and take more responsibility.”

