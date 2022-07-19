Peter Wright goes the distance before seeing off Krzysztof Ratajski in Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Wright goes the distance before seeing off Krzysztof Ratajski in Blackpool

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 11:08 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 11:42 pm
Peter Wright had looked in total control following a fast start (Steven Paston/PA)
Peter Wright edged out Krzysztof Ratajski in a thrilling tie-break to keep the defence of his World Matchplay title on course by reaching the quarter-finals in Blackpool.

Wright, wearing a hypnotic swirl themed shirt and matching head paint, opened up in great form with a nine-dart chance in the fifth leg, but hit single 20 with his seventh throw before checking out in 11.

‘Snakebite’ appeared in total control after heading into the interval with a 4-1 lead which – after a 125 checkout around the bullseye – was soon extended to 7-3, only for world number 16 Ratajski to regroup with a run of legs which pulled him level.

The contest remained on throw, both players trading maximums in the 18th leg, before Ratajski – a semi-finalist 12 months ago – missed three darts at 36 which would have put him ahead for the first time on the night.

With a chance to secure victory against the throw, Wright landed two 180s – but failed to close out three chances to win himself as the Polish Eagle recovered to level at 10-10 and force the tie-break.

Wright again moved within a leg of victory and took out 58 to finally see off Ratajski 13-11 to stay on track for another triumph at the Winter Gardens.

James Wade’s hopes of landing another World Matchplay title, however, are over after he was edged out 11-9 by Nathan Aspinall.

Wade, fifth on the PDC Order of Merit, had started brightly, opening up a 2-0 lead with an early break before Aspinall, twice a World Championship semi-finalist, took the next four.

There remained little between the pair, with ‘The Machine’ Wade gaining some momentum at 7-5 before a 13-darter from Aspinall tied the match again.

A third maximum and 82 checkout saw Aspinall moving to within one leg of victory at 10-8 before finishing the job on his next throw.

Dimitri Van Den Bergh
Dimitri Van Den Bergh is looking to reach the final once again (Adam Davy/PA)

In Tuesday night’s opening match, Dimitri Van Den Bergh, the 2020 champion, ended the run of Austrian debutant Rowby-John Rodriguez with an 11-6 win.

Rodriguez had pulled off a shock result to knock out Welsh number eight seed Jonny Clayton in the opening round, but came up short against his friend Van Den Bergh.

The Belgian averaged 98.62, hitting six maximums, and landed a fine 146 checkout to seal his victory and a place in the last eight where he will face Wright.

Tuesday’s late game saw Michael Van Gerwen defeat Joe Cullen 11-7.

Michael Van Gerwen
Michael Van Gerwen booked his place in the quarter-finals (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Dutchman Van Gerwen had edged out Cullen in the Premier League final and soon opened up a 4-1 lead.

Cullen, though, closed the gap with a break of his own to trail 6-4 at the mid-session interval.

Van Gerwen, out to land a first major ranking tournament win since 2020, stepped things up again to close out a comfortable win and next faces Aspinall for a place in the semi-finals.

