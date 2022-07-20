Jake Wightman claims World Championship gold in biggest win of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jake Wightman claims World Championship gold in biggest win of his career

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 3:56 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 4:34 am
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman won 1500m gold at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships.

The 28-year-old won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir on Tuesday night in Eugene.

Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.

Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and the Nottingham-born athlete held on to take the biggest win of his career.

Dad and coach Geoff is the stadium announcer at Hayward Field and commentated in his son winning gold.

He said: “Running is coming home. Wow. That is my son, I coach him and he is the world champion.”

Wightman has previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Following his victory, Wightman said he was still trying to wrap his head around the achievement.

“It probably won’t sink in until I have retired I don’t think,” he said.

“It’s mad. I had such a disappointing year in Tokyo last year. I don’t think people realise how crushing it was to go in with such high expectations and come away hoping for a medal but end up tenth.

“I just knew coming here I had to take the pressure off and the only thing that could happen was that it was a better run than last year.

“I got a whiff of it on the last lap. I knew if I was there with 200m to go I could put myself in a position to win it and I was running for my life on that home straight.

“I have given up so much to get to this point and it makes everything worth it.”

Teammate Josh Kerr tried to set the tone ahead of the final by winning his semi-final, admitting he did not need to but it was “fun”.

But the 24-year-old was unable to threaten the medal positions and missed out on being able to add to last year’s Olympic bronze to finish fifth.

