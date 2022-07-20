Dina Asher-Smith faces stern challenge to retain 200m title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dina Asher-Smith faces stern challenge to retain 200m title

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 4:06 am
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith reached Thursday’s 200m final. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships.

Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday’s semi-final in Eugene.

Jackson’s time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce’s run of 21.82 seconds set the tone.

Asher-Smith ran a season’s best of 21.96 seconds to finish behind Tamara Clark of the USA in her semi and reach Thursday’s final.

“I am really happy with that,” she said. “We knew we had to run this very well so I was really happy to get second. I didn’t actually know if I came first or third so I was just waiting.

“We came here sharp because it is the World Championships, we are always ready to go and that is just part of the job – navigating your way through the rounds and making it into the final. That is also part of the skill.

“I’m happy that we’ve got a day break so I can rest, recuperate, focus and get ready to go again, just a bit faster.”

Jackson holds the world lead of 21.55 seconds with Asher-Smith likely to need to smash her own British record of 21.88 seconds which she posted winning in Doha three years ago to stand a chance of keeping her title.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Five – Eugene
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is the favourite for the 200m title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jackson’s effort was the second fastest time in the world this year and 12th quickest in history. Sunday’s 100m champion Fraser-Pryce impressed again despite slowing down before the line.

Asher-Smith came fourth, behind a Jamaica clean sweep, in the 100m final on Sunday despite equalling her British record of 10.83 seconds.

Great Britain captain Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran 20.30 seconds in the men’s 200m semi-final and failed to progress with Joe Ferguson also out. New 100m champion Fred Kerley appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in the same heat and was knocked out.

Mitchell-Blake said: “Championships are gruelling. I can’t complain about the race load because some people have doubled. It’s nice to be in an environment again where I’m competing with the best and I feel like my best is yet to come.”

Jessie Knight reached the semi-final of the 400m hurdles but there was no place for Lina Nielsen.

Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos took the 400m hurdles crown, Australia’s Eleanor Patterson won the women’s high jump title and Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh the men’s discus.

