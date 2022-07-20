‘High expectations’ around Henry Arundell should be encouraged – Les Kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘High expectations’ around Henry Arundell should be encouraged – Les Kiss

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 12:56 pm
Henry Arundell (left) has excelled for England and London Irish (Simon Marper/PA)
Henry Arundell (left) has excelled for England and London Irish (Simon Marper/PA)

London Irish head coach Les Kiss says that “high expectations” should be encouraged around players like Henry Arundell following his memorable debut Test series with England.

Arundell announced himself on the world stage by scoring a try and making another during just seven explosive minutes off the bench in England’s first-Test defeat against Australia.

The 19-year-old made further appearances as England turned the series around with victories in Brisbane and Sydney, continuing his blistering form for Irish last term.

Arundell’s club colleague Will Joseph also broke through on England’s tour Down Under, while other home-grown products at Irish, such as Ollie Hassell-Collins, Tom Parton and Ben Loader, have previously featured on England boss Eddie Jones’ radar.

“Henry is a well-balanced lad, and a real positive and upside to his success it that he respects the opportunity,” Kiss said.

“These guys don’t take it for granted. They have got a lot of humility.

“They know it is on the back of hard work, so they manage it themselves, their peers will manage it and then it is up to us as coaches to make sure that we help them understand what these new challenges will be.

Les Kiss
London Irish head coach Les Kiss has seen the club’s academy talent develop (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think you have got to put heavy expectation on yourself. That is how you challenge yourself, but it is also being able to understand that from A to B is not a straight line, if that makes sense.

“You have just got to be able to work with the ups and downs in the most productive way.

“We tend to bounce right from great things happening to bouncing low, and it is how you build yourself back to an even keel as quickly as possible, and that is the important thing.

“If it doesn’t happen on day one, it doesn’t mean it is not going to happen.

“It’s about building that type of resilience and commitment for the long term, knowing that if you are hungry enough and you are lucky enough – you have got to be lucky, too – these things will happen.

“So I encourage the high expectations. It is just about having the right approach to reality.”

Irish proved to be one of the Gallagher Premiership’s great entertainers last season, posting 93 league tries – only Northampton and Harlequins scored more – and claiming 14 try bonus points.

They also secured Heineken Champions Cup qualification, returning to European rugby’s blue riband club competition following an 11-year absence.

“To get to Europe was one step. Now, it is about making sure we can do the right things to challenge the top end of the table,” Kiss added.

“So, ultimately, it is about getting the balance right in the playing group we have, and the style we want to play is important.

“Henry and Will making that (England) team and being part of a winning series, that can only serve them at a deeper level, the experiences they have had.

“We have got a lot of boys on international duty around the world – that was always going to serve us well – but for those two young guys to get that experience is very beneficial.”

