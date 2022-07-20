Commonwealth Games can be ‘game changer’ for women’s cricket – Heather Knight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games can be ‘game changer’ for women’s cricket – Heather Knight

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 1:18 pm
England captain Heather Knight is excited by the challenge of playing at the Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Heather Knight is excited by the challenge of playing at the Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Heather Knight admits England’s Twenty20 focus has already turned to the Commonwealth Games, a tournament she hopes will push cricket towards being an Olympic sport again.

England start their three-match T20 programme with South Africa in Chelmsford on Thursday holding an 8-2 lead in the multi-format series.

Knight’s side swept the one-day matches 3-0 and South Africa can only level the series by producing their own T20 whitewash.

But women’s cricket will be involved at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at Birmingham, with the tournament due to get under way on July 29, and Knight believes it is a “game changer”.

Knight said: “It is a chance for us as a sport to reach some people we haven’t reached before. A huge stage to show what we can do.

“The platform to reach so many people is there, so our job is to be successful and show the skills that we have.

“It’s massive how much women’s cricket has changed and this could be another game changer in terms of reaching new people and a different level.”

A men’s cricket competition was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, with South Africa taking gold by beating Australia in the final.

The only Olympic cricket competition was at Paris 1900 when only two countries took part and Great Britain overcame hosts France to win gold.

Asked if cricket could become part of the Olympics, Knight said: “Potentially. Long after I’ve retired it might well happen.

“I think T20 would be the format, like it is in the Commonwealths, and the conversation would have to be had about schedules.

England v South Africa – Second ODI – County Ground
England have dominated South Africa this summer to take an 8-2 lead in their multi-format series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“There’s a lot in the schedule and something would have to give to get it in there with other events going on.

“The balance needs to be found and (the women’s game) does allow for that.

“The men are slightly different. I look at the schedules they have and wonder, ‘How do they be a human being as well as a cricketer?’.

“But I see no reason why it can’t happen, especially for it to open up a different audience for cricket around the world.”

England have named the same 15-player squad for the South Africa series and the Commonwealth Games, with Knight saying the thought of playing at a multi-games event has given her “goosebumps”.

“It is something completely different,” said Knight, who wants to attend athletics’ 100 metres finals or cycling’s road races in Birmingham if her schedule allows.

“We went to kitting out the other day and it was a brand new experience.

“To see pictures of outstanding athletes on the wall who have competed for Team England got the goosebumps going.

“It made the girls realise how different it was going to be and excited for what’s to come.”

Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp are among those in a youthful-looking T20 squad, with experienced opener Tammy Beaumont the notable omission.

Beaumont, a veteran of 99 T20 internationals, responded to her omission by hammering 119 from 107 balls in England’s third ODI victory against South Africa on Monday.

Knight said: “I knew she would get a hundred, knowing Tammy’s character she would have wanted to prove a point.

England v South Africa – Third ODI – Uptonsteel County Ground
Tammy Beaumont has been omitted from England’s T20 squad for the three-match series with South Africa and the Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Tammy’s ODI form is undisputable. She’s one of the best players in the world and has been for a long time.

“But we just felt we wanted to be more aggressive in that T20 powerplay.

“At the moment we’ve gone down the line of the ultra-aggressive players who can really take the game on at the front end when there’s only two fielders outside.

“The door’s certainly not closed on Tammy.”

