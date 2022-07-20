Manchester United sign Maya Le Tissier from Brighton for undisclosed fee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Barclays Women’s Super League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who holds the record for the most WSL appearances made by a teenager (53), has agreed a three-year contract with United.

She has represented England at under-23 level, having previously captained her country’s under-17 side.

We know you've been waiting for this one 😉 Join us in giving @MayaLeTissier a big #MUWomen welcome! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jeyHdVjNBf — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 20, 2022

“It’s very special for me to come to a club like Manchester United,” she told her new club’s website.

“The ambition and values of the club suit me as a person and it’s a very exciting project here that I want to be a part of.

“Today is a very proud moment for me and I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt.”

Guernsey-born Le Tissier played 73 times, scoring twice, during four years with the Seagulls.

Maya Le Tissier (left) spent four years with Brighton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

United boss Marc Skinner said: “The recruitment of Maya is a continued sign of this football club’s ambition.

“Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country.”

Brighton manager Hope Powell told her club’s website: “Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we’re really sorry to see her go. It has been a privilege to play an integral role in her development.

“We wish her the best at Manchester United.”