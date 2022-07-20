Harry Toffolo joins Nottingham Forest from Huddersfield for undisclosed fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Toffolo joins Nottingham Forest from Huddersfield for undisclosed fee

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 3:45 pm
Harry Toffolo has joined Nottingham Forest (Tim Markland/PA)
Harry Toffolo has joined Nottingham Forest (Tim Markland/PA)

Nottingham Forest have signed Harry Toffolo from Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.

The left-back, who had one year left on his deal at the Terriers, joins up with Forest ahead of their Premier League return after an impressive season in the Championship last term.

“I’m extremely delighted to be here, to be able to join a football club with this much stature is fantastic and to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” the 26-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I’m excited, really looking forward to meeting the lads and we want to push forward in this division. We’ll push each other every day and we’ve got a fantastic squad being put together.

“I’m a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and I’m someone that will fight for the badge and for the team every single minute and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Toffolo is Forest’s eighth summer recruit after securing a return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years. He played against Forest in the Championship play-off final in May.

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Harry is an excellent addition to the squad and adds quality and depth to a position that we were keen to strengthen this summer.

“We saw first hand last season how effective Harry can be from wide positions and he’s also a player that wants to continue his improvement and we, as a coaching staff, look forward to helping him with that and we look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

Cooper’s recruitment drive is not expected to be done there as they are making an audacious attempt to sign former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

England international Lingard is a free agent following his exit from United this summer at the end of his contract and had been in talks with former loan club West Ham about a return to the London Stadium.

However, Forest are reported to have made an eye-watering offer to the 29-year-old which has put them in pole position.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal