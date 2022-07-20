Hull complete signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik By Press Association July 20, 2022, 5:02 pm Hull have signed Dogukan Sinik (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hull have completed the signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik from Antalyaspor. Sinik joins the Sky Bet Championship side for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit, and has signed a three-year deal with the club holding a 12-month option. The 23-year-old made 123 appearances for his hometown club Antalyaspor after coming through the youth ranks to make his debut in May 2015. Last season, the versatile winger registered seven assists and scored three goals in 32 Super Lig appearances, having made his senior international debut against Italy in March. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa Aberdeen attacker Vicente Besuijen aims to deliver entertainment and European qualification Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo swap Huddersfield for Nottingham Forest Harry Toffolo joins Nottingham Forest from Huddersfield for undisclosed fee