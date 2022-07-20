Livingston loan Jack Hamilton to Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Livingston loan Jack Hamilton to Hartlepool

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 9:30 pm
Jack Hamilton is on the move again (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Jack Hamilton is on the move again (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Livingston have loaned striker Jack Hamilton to Paul Hartley’s Hartlepool for the season.

The Sky Bet League Two side have an option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the season.

Hamilton has scored three goals for Livi as well as having several prolific loan spells in Scotland’s lower leagues, the most recent seeing him hit 10 goals for Arbroath in the second half of last season.

Livi manager David Martindale told the club’s website: “I think it’s a great move for Jack. It takes him to a different league and out of his comfort zone.

“He is going down south to a manager who knows his style of play really well and a changing room that has a few familiar faces in it to help with the transition so I think it’s a really good move for both parties.

“I’m excited to watch his development in all honesty and as said previously I think its a good move for all involved.

“For the club, it also frees up a bit of money and allows me and my staff to become a little more active in the market and bring in another offensive option.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal