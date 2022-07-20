England reach semi-finals after Georgia Stanway stunner sees off Spain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Georgia Stanway scored a stunning extra-time winner as England came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and seal a place in the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-finals.

The Lionesses looked set for an early exit as they were losing with just six minutes remaining at the Amex Stadium.

But an Ella Toone equaliser took the game to an additional 30 minutes, where Stanway lashed home the winning goal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead.

Lionesses roar into final four

England captain Leah Williamson celebrates at the final whistle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England are still without a major honour in the women’s game and it looked like another tournament was about to pass them by here.

Having scored 14 goals and not conceding once in the group, this was their sternest test by far.

Spain – who had not shown their best up until this point – turned on the style and duly took the lead through Esther Gonzalez.

England’s hopes appeared to be sliding away only for Toone to come off the bench and level from a knockdown from her Manchester United team-mate Alessia Russo.

That took the game into extra-time where Stanway settled the contest with a superb strike which tees England up for a semi-final clash against either Sweden or Belgium in Sheffield on Tuesday.

Pain for Spain

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda could not lead the nation beyond the quarter-finals (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Spain once again fell at the quarter-final stage.

It is the third Women’s Euros in a row in which they have not been able to get beyond the last eight.

Spain dominated the majority of the 90 minutes but they could not find a way back into the game after Toone’s equaliser and will now have to regroup before a crack at next year’s World Cup.

Star player Alexia Putellas should be back and firing on all cylinders by then having been ruled out of the Euros with a knee injury.

Perfect 10 for returning Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman was able to take her place in the dugout after recovering from coronavirus (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wiegman had been forced to miss Friday’s 5-0 win over Northern Ireland after testing positive for coronavirus earlier in the day.

It was not until three hours before kick-off that the Football Association confirmed she had returned a negative test and could take her place on the bench.

And Wiegman oversaw a comeback victory that extended extends her winning record at the Women’s Euros.

She won all six matches in leading her native Netherlands to the title in 2017 and England are now four from four in their home tournament.

Austrian sensation

Austria’s manager Irene Fuhrmann (centre) leads her country into a quarter-final clash with Germany (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The second of the quarter-finals takes place on Thursday night as eight-time winners Germany take on Austria, the lowest-ranked nation left in the tournament.

Head coach Irene Fuhrmann said: “It’s a sensation that we are among the top eight teams in Europe again.

“We have another chance to go up against one of the best teams in this tournament. Germany, like England, have proven how consistent they are. They haven’t yet conceded a goal – it will be an incredible challenge.”

July 21

Quarter-final: Germany v Austria (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)