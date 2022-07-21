Dundee United sign goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from Central Coast Mariners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United sign goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from Central Coast Mariners

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 10:38 am
Dundee United have made their third summer signing with the arrival of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United have made their third summer signing with the arrival of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dundee United have signed Australia goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from A-League side Central Coast Mariners for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old former Swansea keeper has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a long way from home, but I’ve played in Europe before in England and in the Netherlands and I was always keen to get back here.

“There’s no better place to do it than Dundee United and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“When I heard United were interested it was a no-brainer. I said yes straight away.”

Birighitti has spent most of his career in the A-League after starting out at Adelaide United and has had spells at Newcastle Jets, Italian side Varese and Dutch club NAC Breda.

Birighitti, who has made one senior appearance for his country, is United’s third summer signing under new manager Jack Ross following the earlier arrivals of Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher.

