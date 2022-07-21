Southampton agree deal to sign teenage striker Sekou Mara from Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Southampton agree deal to sign teenage striker Sekou Mara from Bordeaux

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 12:06 pm
Southampton have reached an agreement to sign Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Southampton have reached an agreement to sign Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Southampton have reached an agreement with Bordeaux to sign teenage striker Sekou Mara, the French club have announced.

Mara, 19, will undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with the Saints after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee.

Bordeaux said on Twitter: “Agreement in principle with Southampton FC for the transfer of @S_Mvrv. The striker will go to England in order to pass his medical examination and sign his contract.”

Saints appear to have won the race for Mara, who had been linked with Premier League rivals Leeds and Newcastle, plus German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mara scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season for Bordeaux, who were relegated after finishing bottom of the table.

The France Under-21 international broke into the first team at Bordeaux in February 2021 and has scored a total of seven goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal