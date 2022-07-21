The statistics behind England’s progress into Euro 2022 semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The statistics behind England’s progress into Euro 2022 semi-finals

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 12:58 pm
England celebrate victory over Spain (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England celebrate victory over Spain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Hosts England became the first team to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals thanks to a thrilling extra-time win over Spain on Wednesday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at their progress.

Never let up

PA graphic

Much has been made of England’s “ruthlessness”, with defender Millie Bright the latest to cite that trait after the 2-1 win over Spain.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are among the best in the tournament at converting their attacks into shots on goal, credited by UEFA’s official statistics with 185 attacks and 78 total attempts.

That 42.2 per cent rate ranks behind only Austria, with 45 from 96 for a tournament-high 46.9 per cent, Iceland (39 from 86), France (60 from 134) and, narrowly, Italy with 55 shots from 130 attacks (42.3 per cent). Among teams remaining in the tournament England trail only Les Bleues.

England have scored 16 goals – over 20 per cent of all their shots, or 19.2 per cent once Northern Ireland defender Kelsie Burrows’ own goal is excluded. That is clear of the next most clinical sides in the tournament, the Netherlands and Sweden, who each have eight goals from 44 shots (18.2 per cent) and have also both benefited from an own goal.

Bright and co have been similarly imposing at the other end, giving up just 86 attacks and 32 shots in six and a half hours of football. Esther Gonzalez’s goal on Wednesday is the first they have conceded.

Walsh pulling the strings

Spain showed a clear strategy to shut down England’s midfield metronome Keira Walsh, and it is not hard to see why.

Walsh ranks fifth in the tournament in passing accuracy – with the players above her all being defenders and goalkeepers, who traditionally fare better in that category with simpler passes available.

France centre-back Griedge Mbock Bathy’s 99 per cent accuracy for France – 73 passes completed out of 74 attempted – is impressive regardless, with England keeper Mary Earps (93.3 per cent) narrowly ahead of Mbock Bathy’s team-mates Wendie Renard and Aissatou Tounkara.

Walsh rates at 92.3 per cent and has played far more passes than the four players ranked above her, completing 238 of 257 passes even after Spain’s attempts to nullify her, with Renard closest at 188 out of 201.

The Manchester City star has been credited by UEFA with a pair of assists, with her shot parried to Beth Mead for the winger’s third against Norway before her lay-off allowed Georgia Stanway to produce her stunning winner against Spain.

Sarina’s century

Sarina Wiegman, centre, celebrates with Beth Mead, left, after the win over Northern Ireland
England have scored 100 goals under Sarina Wiegman, centre, with Beth Mead, left, leading the way (John Walton/PA)

England’s two goals against Spain also took their tally to 100 in 18 games under Wiegman – 16 wins and two draws, with only four goals conceded.

That includes beating Latvia 20-0 and 10-0, North Macedonia 10-0 and 8-0 and Luxembourg 10-0 in World Cup qualifying and, most memorably, Norway 8-0 in the group stage of the Euros.

Mead has scored 19 goals, including five in the current tournament as she leads the Golden Boot standings. Ellen White has netted 13 to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England senior record of 53, while Ella Toone’s equaliser against Spain was her 11th goal of Wiegman’s reign.

Eighteen England players have scored under Wiegman while they have also benefited from five opposition own goals.

There have been nine hat-tricks along the way – Mead with four of those, while she, White, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all achieved the feat among the 20-goal haul against Latvia.

