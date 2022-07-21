Ryan Alebiosu will add speed and power to Kilmarnock – Derek McInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Alebiosu will add speed and power to Kilmarnock – Derek McInnes

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 3:49 pm
Ryan Alebiosu has joined Kilmarnock on loan (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Derek McInnes expects new recruit Ryan Alebiosu to bring pace and power to Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old right-back has moved to Rugby Park on a one-year loan from Arsenal.

Manager McInnes is impressed by the 6ft 2ins youngster’s “athleticism” and believes his versatility will be of benefit to the Ayrshire club.

“He’s a young man but what he lacks in experience in terms of game time he makes up for with endeavour, running power and athleticism,” he told Kilmarnock’s website.

“He’s a good size, we feel he will give us good options on that right-hand side, he can play right-back, right wing-back and right of a three if needed.

“We are grateful to Arsenal that they see this as a good move for Ryan and we are hopeful that this is a good loan move all round for Ryan, we are delighted to have him with us.

“He covers the ground well, good stride and good speed about him, but you also have to go and show that quality.

“The modern full-back now has to be the best defender he can be in his own half and the best winger he can be in the opposition and hopefully Ryan can be that for us in games.

“We wanted to add a bit more speed into the team and Ryan coming in helps with that.”

Alebiosu, a member of Arsenal’s Under-23 squad who spent the second half of last season on loan at Crewe, is relishing his latest challenge.

“It feels great to be here,” he said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to show what I can do in this division as well as show my home club what I can do.

“I’m not that familiar with the league but I know it is a very good league. It’s very tough and a challenge I am looking forward to.

“I believe I can help the team attacking and defending and hope to contribute goals and assists.”

