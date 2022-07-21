Birmingham game against Huddersfield brought forward due to Commonwealth Games By Press Association July 21, 2022, 4:34 pm Birmingham’s home game with Huddersfield has been brought forward because of the Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship game with Huddersfield has been brought forward because of the medical and stewarding demands of the Commonwealth Games in the city. The game, which was scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, August 6, will now take place at St Andrew’s the previous evening with a 7.45pm kick-off. Huddersfield said on their club website that Birmingham had informed them on Tuesday that they were unable to obtain stewards and medical cover for August 6 due to the Commonwealth Games. The Games are being held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Huddersfield operations director Ann Hough said: “With the issues that Birmingham City have encountered, playing on the Friday evening is the best available solution for our first team. “However, we are fully aware that this is far from ideal for any of our supporters who have already purchased travel or accommodation for the game. “Unfortunately, this situation is totally out of our control.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Charles will represent the Queen at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony Joe Fraser feared ruptured appendix could ruin dream of home Commonwealth glory Burghead hammer thrower Mark Dry underlines refusal to quit on his career with Commonwealth Games berth Black Isle discus star Kirsty Law set for memorable Commonwealth Games on and off the field