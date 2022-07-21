Birmingham game against Huddersfield brought forward due to Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham game against Huddersfield brought forward due to Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 4:34 pm
Birmingham’s home game with Huddersfield has been brought forward because of the Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham’s home game with Huddersfield has been brought forward because of the Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship game with Huddersfield has been brought forward because of the medical and stewarding demands of the Commonwealth Games in the city.

The game, which was scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, August 6, will now take place at St Andrew’s the previous evening with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Huddersfield said on their club website that Birmingham had informed them on Tuesday that they were unable to obtain stewards and medical cover for August 6 due to the Commonwealth Games.

The Games are being held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Huddersfield operations director Ann Hough said: “With the issues that Birmingham City have encountered, playing on the Friday evening is the best available solution for our first team.

“However, we are fully aware that this is far from ideal for any of our supporters who have already purchased travel or accommodation for the game.

“Unfortunately, this situation is totally out of our control.”

