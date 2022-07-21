Spice Girls lend their support to the Lionesses – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Football

Thomas met Wayne.

The Lionesses reflected on a glorious night in Brighton.

Great character from the team last night 🔥 Into the #WEURO2022 semis we go! 💪🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/4e9AnjClVM — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) July 21, 2022

Big game from the team yesterday, a hard fought win and onto the next 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🦁 #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/UNFy8xGJp7 — Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) July 21, 2022

And received celebrity backing from the Spice Girls!

Could former keeper Siobhan Chamberlain and her partner be considering the ultimate tribute?

Been debating baby names for the last 6 months now with no success! Finish work and this is the text I get from @Leigh_Moore! 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/apMXRalpvM — Siobhan ⚽️👐🏼 (@Sio_Chamberlain) July 20, 2022

KDB had fun.

This felt good! Thank you Houston! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gguuXeVwqA — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 21, 2022

David de Gea put the hard yards in.

Working hard 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/I32H1yoQDd — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 21, 2022

As the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes joked about the weather in Perth.

We want you to feel like home 🌧 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 21, 2022

Harry Maguire was meeting and greeting.

Tyson Fury sponsored Morecambe.

Ring ring!

Athletics

Eilish McColgan battled the heat to reach the 5000m final.

Another global final on the horizon! 🌎 Tough conditions for our 5,000m qualification…33°C! 🥵🔥 Set the pace & safely qualified for Saturday's final.🙌 Been touch & go all of this week, but my hamstring is still attached 🙏 & i'll give it everything I've got in the final!🏁 pic.twitter.com/PUgHZyLina — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) July 21, 2022

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was living the high life.

things can only go up from here pic.twitter.com/e3hequGG7z — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 20, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter is excited for the next LIV event.

Cycling

Chris Froome had to withdraw from the Tour de France.

Unfortunately I won’t be taking the start today due to covid-19 😔 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/RJziNXG52d — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 21, 2022

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was ready for action in Blackpool.

Looking forward to my quarterfinal match this evening at the Matchplay. I had a good rest yesterday and feeling great ahead of tonight. Thank you for all the messages and support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/n6ZQODS31X — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 21, 2022