Spice Girls lend their support to the Lionesses – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association July 21, 2022, 6:22 pm The Spice Girls are cheering on the Lionesses (Andrew Timms/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21. Football Thomas met Wayne. It was a pleasure, @WayneRooney 😀👍🏼 #WashingtonDC #fcbayern #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/fXG5FLJzrF— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) July 21, 2022 The Lionesses reflected on a glorious night in Brighton. We. Are. Lionesses.🔥🦁 pic.twitter.com/Lz3Soar2u1— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) July 21, 2022 Great character from the team last night 🔥Into the #WEURO2022 semis we go! 💪🏼🏴 pic.twitter.com/4e9AnjClVM— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) July 21, 2022 Big game from the team yesterday, a hard fought win and onto the next 🏴⚽🦁 #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/UNFy8xGJp7— Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) July 21, 2022 And received celebrity backing from the Spice Girls! We're really, really, really proud of our @Lionesses! Good luck in the semi-finals ✌🏻⚽️ #WEURO2022 📸 – @Timmsy17 pic.twitter.com/BJMGarqHnN— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) July 21, 2022 Could former keeper Siobhan Chamberlain and her partner be considering the ultimate tribute? Been debating baby names for the last 6 months now with no success! Finish work and this is the text I get from @Leigh_Moore! 😂🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/apMXRalpvM— Siobhan ⚽️👐🏼 (@Sio_Chamberlain) July 20, 2022 KDB had fun. This felt good! Thank you Houston! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gguuXeVwqA— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 21, 2022 David de Gea put the hard yards in. Working hard 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/I32H1yoQDd— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 21, 2022 As the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes joked about the weather in Perth. We want you to feel like home 🌧— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 21, 2022 Harry Maguire was meeting and greeting. Thanks for the great reception Perth. 🙌🇦🇺👏 #MUFC #MUTOUR22 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Mvl0w0Ddto— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 21, 2022 Tyson Fury sponsored Morecambe. We have some ʙɪɢ news for you… 👀🥊#UTS 🦐 | @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/TN5XeY6Hmj— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) July 21, 2022 Ring ring! Heavy phone bill this year! 🤩📞 @Arsenal https://t.co/TlkLpHvJjc— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) July 21, 2022 Athletics Eilish McColgan battled the heat to reach the 5000m final. Another global final on the horizon! 🌎Tough conditions for our 5,000m qualification…33°C! 🥵🔥Set the pace & safely qualified for Saturday's final.🙌Been touch & go all of this week, but my hamstring is still attached 🙏 & i'll give it everything I've got in the final!🏁 pic.twitter.com/PUgHZyLina— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) July 21, 2022 Gymnastics Simone Biles was living the high life. things can only go up from here pic.twitter.com/e3hequGG7z— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 20, 2022 Golf Ian Poulter is excited for the next LIV event. 🙋🏽♂️ https://t.co/yNINMhPr5Q— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 21, 2022 Cycling Chris Froome had to withdraw from the Tour de France. Unfortunately I won't be taking the start today due to covid-19 😔 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/RJziNXG52d— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 21, 2022 Darts Michael van Gerwen was ready for action in Blackpool. Looking forward to my quarterfinal match this evening at the Matchplay. I had a good rest yesterday and feeling great ahead of tonight. Thank you for all the messages and support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/n6ZQODS31X— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 21, 2022