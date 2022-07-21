Hibernian apologise after admin error leads to Premier Sports Cup elimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian apologise after admin error leads to Premier Sports Cup elimination

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 8:12 pm
Hibernian are out of the Premier Sports Cup (PA)

Hibernian have apologised to supporters after an administrative blunder ended their slim hopes of Premier Sports Cup progression.

Morton have been awarded a 3-0 win after Hibs fielded the suspended Rocky Bushiri during their final group game on Wednesday night.

Hibs drew 1-1 before missing three penalties in the shoot-out as Morton collected the bonus point.

The result had kept Hibs alive in Group D, albeit they would have needed Clyde to win at Falkirk on Saturday to stand any realistic chance of progress.

Rocky Bushiri (centre) played despite a one-match ban (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, those hopes were extinguished when it emerged that they should not have played Bushiri after he was booked in each of their previous two matches.

Hibs were charged by the Scottish Professional Football League and a swift disciplinary hearing saw them effectively docked a point as well as being handed an immediate £1,000 fine.

A club statement read: “Hibernian FC would like to apologise to its supporters, to Greenock Morton, and to the SPFL for the rule breach.

“The administrative error has been investigated internally, and whilst processes are already in place to prevent issues of this nature from occurring, additional steps have been added to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Lee Johnson has had a difficult start (Hibernian FC)

The development caps an ignominious start to the season for the Premiership club under new manager Lee Johnson following defeat against Falkirk and the home draw with Morton, who won the shoot-out 3-1.

Falkirk are now a point ahead of Hibs and three clear of both Morton and Bonnyrigg Rose, who face each other on Saturday.

Stranraer were handed the same punishment for a similar mistake after playing the suspended Paul Woods during their 2-2 Group H draw at Forfar on Tuesday.

The Stair Park side were already guaranteed to finish bottom of their group after taking just one point from their four matches.

