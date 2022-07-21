Dimitri Van Den Bergh shocks former housemate Peter Wright to take Blackpool win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dimitri Van Den Bergh shocks former housemate Peter Wright to take Blackpool win

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 11:32 pm
Dimitri Van Den Bergh knocked out reigning champion Peter Wright to win a classic at the World Matchplay in Blackpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Dimitri Van Den Bergh knocked out reigning champion Peter Wright to win a classic at the World Matchplay in Blackpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Dimitri Van Den Bergh shocked former housemate Peter Wright to avenge his defeat in last year’s World Matchplay final.

Van Den Bergh, the 2020 champion at Blackpool, prevailed 16-14 in a Winter Gardens classic to knock out the world number one at the quarter-final stage.

The two players are great pals and Van Den Bergh stayed at Wright’s family home in Suffolk when darts went into hibernation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But there was little friendship on the oche with ‘Snakebite’ sprinting into a 5-1 lead after the Belgian had hit the first of 11 180s in a winning opening leg.

Van Den Bergh turned the tide in incredible fashion by winning 10 consecutive legs against the reigning world champion.

Wright, sporting a green Mohican haircut, refused to give in however and reduced the deficit to 12-7.

The Scot then won six legs on the bounce to recapture the lead, but Van Den Bergh regained his composure to reach his third-straight World Matchplay semi-final.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Van Den Bergh told Sky Sports after falling to his knees in victory.

“I was 5-1 down and I thought it was going to be a repeat of the final last year.

“But all of a sudden I got back in the game… and now I’m in the semi-final.”

Michael van Gerwen will meet Van Den Bergh in the last four after a 16-14 victory over Nathan Aspinall.

In the early stages the contest was a far more sedate affair than the fireworks which had preceded it as two-time champion Van Gerwen produced some ruthless finishing.

Games went with throw until Van Gerwen, World Matchplay winner in 2015 and 2016, broke in the eighth leg for a 5-3 advantage.

Fourth seed Van Gerwen stretched his lead to 11-4 before Stockport thrower Aspinall staged a ferocious comeback.

Aspinall produced a brilliant 164 checkout and won another leg with a bullseye finish as the gap was cut to just one.

But Van Gerwen, who had missed three match darts in the previous leg while facing boos all around the Winter Gardens, held his nerve to clinch victory with a magnificent 146 finish.

