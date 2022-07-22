Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 7:04 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 7:28 am
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea. The Sun, citing French outlet L’Equipe, says both Premier League rivals are tracking the 26-year-old, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo has been offered up to Manchester City, according to the i. The 26-year-old could serve as a potential alternative to Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, who is believed to be one of the club’s primary transfer targets.

Ben Brereton Diaz File Photo
Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Daily Mail says West Ham manager David Moyes has marked Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz as a top target for the club in this window. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has also been floated as an option to bolster the Hammers up-front, but Brereton Diaz is the preferred man.

The paper also reports Newcastle are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Luis Suarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Luis Suarez: Sky Sports Germany says Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for the veteran Uruguay striker.

Aymeric Laporte: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Barcelona are lining up the Manchester City defender as an alternative to Jules Kounde.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]