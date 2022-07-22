Ed Slater says he ‘will meet this challenge head-on’ after MND diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Slater says he ‘will meet this challenge head-on’ after MND diagnosis

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 1:04 pm
Gloucester player Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Ed Slater says he will “meet this challenge head-on” after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 33-year-old Gloucester lock announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Thursday.

Gloucester set up a JustGiving page to raise £20,000 for Slater and his family. That target was passed within hours of its launch and on Friday afternoon stood at just under £44,000.

Slater, who featured in a number of England squads and represented England Saxons, joined Gloucester in 2017 following seven years with Leicester, where he served as club captain.

“I want to say Thank You to everyone for all your messages of support and generosity,” he said, on Twitter.

“It gives me and my family a huge amount of strength in a time of sadness for us.

“I will meet this challenge head-on. Ultimately I can’t win but I will fight with everything. Hope is not lost.

“I also want to add a thank you to @JillADouglas and @MNDoddie5 who have been a huge support. I’d also like to thank @mndassoc.

“Both are working to fight this disease for me and all my fellow battlers of MND as well as our loved ones.”

Gloucester have expressed gratitude for support received by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation was set up by former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Doddie Weir, who revealed in June 2017 that he was suffering from MND.

Ed Slater
Ed Slater in action for Gloucester against Bristol (David Davies/PA)

Weir has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into an, as yet, incurable disease.

Announcing Slater’s diagnosis on Thursday, Gloucester said: “Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week, and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required.

“We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community.”

