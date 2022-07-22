Stoke sign Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle on two-year deal for undisclosed fee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke have confirmed the signing of Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle for an undisclosed fee.

Gayle, who spent six years at St James’ Park, has agreed a two-year deal with the Potters and is their sixth summer signing.

The 32-year-old told Stoke’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started now.

“There were a few parties that were interested, but for me it was about finding a club that was right for me and after speaking to the gaffer and the coaches I heard everything I wanted to hear.”

Gayle signed a five-year contract when joining Newcastle from Crystal Palace in 2016 and agreed a new three-year deal with the Magpies in 2021.

He scored 23 goals in all competitions in his first season as Newcastle won the 2016/17 Championship title and netted 34 times in a total of 122 appearances for the club.

After starting his career at Dagenham and Redbridge, Gayle had a spell at Peterborough before moving to Palace in a £6million deal in 2013.

He also spent the 2018/19 season on loan at West Brom in the Championship, scoring 23 goals in 39 league games.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill added: “Dwight’s track record, particularly in the Championship, is exceptional and there were a number of clubs chasing him so we are really delighted he has chosen to join us.”

Stoke have previously signed Josh Laurent, Aden Flint, Gavin Kilkenny, Harry Clarke and Liam McCarron since finishing 14th in the Championship last season.