Kilmarnock sign former Aberdeen goalkeeper Gary Woods on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kilmarnock sign former Aberdeen goalkeeper Gary Woods on one-year deal

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 4:34 pm
Kilmarnock have signed Gary Woods (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kilmarnock have signed Gary Woods (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock have signed former Aberdeen goalkeeper Gary Woods after learning that first-choice Zach Hemming’s injury will keep him out longer than anticipated.

The 31-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Pittodrie at the end of last season, has been recruited on a one-year contract.

Woods will vie with fellow Englishman Sam Walker, 30, for the gloves in the early part of the season, with on-loan Middlesbrough keeper Hemming facing a lay-off due to a problem with his groin injury which flared up recently.

“Gary is someone I knew from my time at Aberdeen and I know exactly how hard he works, how dedicated he is Monday to Friday,” manager Derek McInnes told the Kilmarnock website. “He wants to come here and challenge himself to get into the team which is what you want, competition for all positions in the team.

“The signing coincides with Zach Hemming’s injury which may keep him out a bit longer than we had hoped, so we needed that competition and level of goalkeeper in to ensure we are covered on all bases.

“We are hopeful Zach will not be out for too long but we got scan results last night and unfortunately he will not be back as quickly as we had hoped.”

Woods, who has previously played for Doncaster, Leyton Orient, Ross County, Hamilton and Oldham, made 10 appearances over the course of the last two seasons as back-up to Joe Lewis at Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal