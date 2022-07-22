Lando Norris hails ‘role model’ Lewis Hamilton ahead of his 300th F1 race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lando Norris hails ‘role model’ Lewis Hamilton ahead of his 300th F1 race

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 5:34 pm
Lewis Hamilton, left, talks with Lando Norris in the paddock ahead of the British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lando Norris has revealed Lewis Hamilton is the role model he wants to base his Formula One career on.

Hamilton, 37, will become only the sixth driver in the sport’s history to compete in 300 races at Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

Norris’ hero growing up was MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, but the 22-year-old’s relationship with Hamilton has matured during his three and a half seasons in F1.

Lewis Hamilton will take part in his 300th race on Sunday
Lewis Hamilton will take part in his 300th race on Sunday (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“It is an incredible achievement to have been in the sport for so long, and to have achieved the amount he has,” said Norris ahead of Hamilton’s landmark race.

“You always hear the stories of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, and this period it has been Lewis.

“It can be taken for granted because I am doing my own thing but in 30, 40 or 50 years’ time that is when I realise I was lucky to have raced in that time.

“He is a role model. He has shown you can be a seven-time world champion and at the same time go and do other things in his life.

“Anyone of us can stop Formula One when we want. It is not like we have to do it. So you have to respect that he has done it for all these years, while also doing other things outside of the sport.

“A lot of people have criticised him for those things. But it is not like he has to focus solely on Formula One, and I am sure he has put every bit of effort that he can into it, to achieve what he has achieved.”

Norris followed in Hamilton’s footsteps by starting his career with McLaren. The young Briton has, like compatriot Hamilton, also relocated to Monaco.

And Norris said Hamilton was a useful shoulder to lean on when negotiating his latest McLaren deal.

Earlier this year, Norris signed a new £80million contract to keep him with McLaren for four more years.

He added: “I have spoken to Lewis more and more. It is not like we speak every day or every week or month, but we have had more and more chats about different things, whether it has been after drivers’ meetings or back in Monaco.

“I guess I am trying to get to know him a little bit more. We still lead very different lives. He spends time in LA and travels a lot and does different things.

“But he is a nice person from what I know, and he seems to want to help the Brits and the young drivers.

“He gives me advice with different things. He will ask what I am planning. He has been through everything so he knows what teams try to get out of you, and what you should get out of the team, what is difficult to achieve, and all that contract stuff. He is willing to help if needs be.”

