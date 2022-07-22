Liverpool mourn Moores and Crouch saves the day – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association July 22, 2022, 6:55 pm David Moores and Peter Crouch (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 22. Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang touched down in Vegas. Vegas📍 pic.twitter.com/YayGmXiVab— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) July 22, 2022 Liverpool mourned David Moores. Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.The thoughts of everyone at the club are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 22, 2022 RIP Mr Chairman 💔 When I think of the good times I had at @LFC David Moores was at the heart of it. He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you did for me & the club. ❤️ https://t.co/ktq4WIuxwa— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 22, 2022 Crouch saves the day. Best part of my golf today saving a turtle The planet is the winner today pic.twitter.com/ZOG5BiLujL— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 22, 2022 Jesse Lingard was settling in at Forest. Making myself at home 🏟 which name does you prefer? #Jlingz #nottinghamforest pic.twitter.com/Diy7lgsNPx— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 22, 2022 Cricket Pat Cummins’ team talks need some work. Anyone see where the rest of the boys are?? #behindthescenes pic.twitter.com/vSyAX2I0mH— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) July 22, 2022 Kevin Pietersen took a dip. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/94u8o6XWVf— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 22, 2022 ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/JUUhoDViz1— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 22, 2022 Athletics Dina Asher-Smith claimed 200m World Championship bronze. Blink and you'll miss her.Brilliant world 🥉 for @dinaashersmith | @BritAthletics #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/gl7xNTc96D— Team GB (@TeamGB) July 22, 2022 Laura Muir hailed her team-mate. 🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/5wrqcroKmy— Laura Muir (@lauramuiruns) July 22, 2022 Tennis Coco Gauff got to work. Hard court szn coming 💪🏾🔥🇺🇸 ‼️#Atlanta #SanJose pic.twitter.com/L7E3l5rvVE— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 21, 2022 Darts Michael Van Gerwen says he is finding his groove at the World Matchplay. Very happy right now, tonight ticked a lot of boxes. @NathanAspi is a phenomenal player and showed it tonight. I am getting stronger each day and I’m in the final 4. Thank you to fans you have been amazing 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/IhlFjajGP2— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 21, 2022 Formula One Valtteri Bottas got his fiddle out. Weekend vibes 🎻 pic.twitter.com/aZcMEtm90t— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 22, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Eriksen joins Utd and Tiger bids St Andrews farewell – Friday’s sporting social Beckham at Wimbledon and Bottas’ long-lost brother – Wednesday’s sporting social Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social