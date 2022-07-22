Gerwyn Price back to number one after reaching first World Matchplay semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gerwyn Price back to number one after reaching first World Matchplay semi-final

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 11:37 pm
Wales’ Gerwyn Price has reached the semi-finals of the World Matchplay for the first time (Steven Paston/PA)
Wales’ Gerwyn Price has reached the semi-finals of the World Matchplay for the first time (Steven Paston/PA)

Gerwyn Price regained darts’ number one spot by reaching the semi-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool for the first time.

The ‘Iceman’ overcame Portugal’s Jose De Sousa 16-14 in a titanic tussle at the Winter Gardens to book a last-four date with Danny Noppert.

Price insisted this week that reclaiming the number one spot on the PDC’s order of merit was not top of his list of priorities in Blackpool.

But Peter Wright’s quarter-final defeat on Thursday opened a door that the Welshman walked right through – his growing confidence reflected by a tournament-best average of 104.64.

“I think it’s where I deserve to be,” Price said of his new world ranking on Sky Sports. “I believe I’m world number one.

“That was a difficult game to come through, but I think I deserved that extra shot at the end because I bombed numerous chances.”

Both players produced spectacular 160 checkouts in the first four legs.

Price comfortably outscored De Sousa in the opening two sessions but was unable to build momentum against his stubborn opponent.

The first 10 legs were shared – with neither player managing to go two clear at any point – despite Price averaging 103.63 to De Sousa’s 91.67.

De Sousa, nicknamed ‘The Special One’ like his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho, showed why he has that moniker with an 83 per cent doubles success.

Price, world champion in 2021 but never a Blackpool semi-finalist, piled on the pressure to win five of the next seven legs for a 10-7 lead.

The end appeared nigh as Price motored on for a 13-8 advantage.

But De Sousa – who ended up matching Price’s nine 180s – rattled off five legs abetted by the perfect combination of heavy scoring and clinical finishing.

Price dug deep and, although he missed the bullseye for a 16-13 success, he made no mistake on double eight after De Sousa had missed five shots to level the match.

Noppert beat fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-11 to also reach his first World Matchplay semi-final.

Both players hit 10 180s, but Noppert was the smarter finisher and kept his composure in the key moments.

The pair were partners at last month’s World Cup of Darts when the Netherlands made the semi-finals.

UK Open champion Noppert went to the first break 4-1 ahead, with Van Duijvenbode’s solitary respite being a brilliant 132 checkout and bullseye finish.

Van Duijvenbode stormed back to lead for the first time at 7-6, but Noppert grew stronger as the contest unfolded.

He stretched into a 12-9 lead and won the final four legs, sealing victory by taking out 121 on the bullseye.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal