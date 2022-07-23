USA’s Sydney McLaughlin smashes own 400m hurdles world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
USA’s Sydney McLaughlin smashes own 400m hurdles world record

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 6:25 am
The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin celebrates gold and a new world record. (Martin Rickett/PA)
USA star Sydney McLaughlin believes she can still go faster after smashing her own world record to take 400m hurdles gold at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old broke the world record for the fourth time in 13 months with a stunning time of 50.68 seconds on Friday in Eugene.

It cut almost a second off her pervious mark of 51.41 seconds, which she made at Hayward Field last month.

Olympic champion McLaughlin said: “The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster. I only get faster from here.

“I am super grateful. It all came together. It was absolutely unreal to have my family in the stands. So this was for me so big, after Tokyo, not having anybody, this was like a redemption.

“I knew coming home if I just kept my cadence and stayed on stride pattern, we could do it and it happened.

“The level in the 400m hurdles is certainly improving. We have a full group of girls that are willing to push our bodies to the next level and we are seeing times drop.

“It’s really an exciting time to be in the event. I will need to ask my coach about our next goal. He calls the shots. I don’t smile till the job is done, till the last race is over with.

“I just stayed focused, in the zone. I am always happy, always grateful to be here, but sometimes you’ve got to put your game face on it and focus.

“That’s all that is. Having my friends, my family here, being on the same time zone as in LA.

“All that added together, eating food that I am familiar with. All of it played a role in my time. I am just really happy we got this opportunity here in front of this amazing crowd.”

