Lord Coe wants world records from ‘different era’ to be broken by current stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lord Coe wants world records from ‘different era’ to be broken by current stars

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 12:03 pm
Lord Coe gives a bronze medal to Allyson Felix (Ashley Landis/AP)
Lord Coe gives a bronze medal to Allyson Felix (Ashley Landis/AP)

Lord Coe wants to see any controversial world records scrubbed out by athletics’ current stars.

Shericka Jackson’s 21.45 seconds en route to winning the 200m at the World Championships on Thursday leaves the Jamaican as the fastest woman alive over the distance.

It is bettered only by Florence Griffiths-Joyner’s world record of 21.34 seconds from 1988, which is surrounded by doubt with questions over the legality of her time.

Griffiths-Joyner, who died in 1998, never failed a drugs test and there has been no definitive proof she doped. She also holds the 100m world record of 10.49 seconds from 1988.

Shericka Jackson, centre, clocked 21.45 seconds en route to winning the 200m at the World Championships on Thursday
Shericka Jackson, centre, clocked 21.45 seconds en route to winning the 200m at the World Championships on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

But World Athletics president Coe would like to see the long-standing records fall, with Jackson and Jamaica team-mates Elaine Thompson-Herah and world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce edging closer.

“I would prefer that there is an organic change through the Shericka Jacksons, who are now being tested regularly,” he said.

“We have the AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit), we have their own national anti-doping agency that is now working far better than it was when I came into office, you’ve got agencies around the world.

“It’s a different world. I was part of that world so I’m not saying I was significantly different to anyone else there – well, I wasn’t a cheat – but the reality is there is very little legally you can do and I think we have to be realistic about it.

“Legally, they are the existing records. Legally, there’s nothing you can do or say beyond the evidence of a positive test. There was no positive test and this was at a time… well, it was my era so I have to accept it was a time when testing was a bit sporadic.

“We know it was a different era. There’s nothing legally we can do about them but they may not be the safest records on the book.”

One of the only other individual women’s track records left from the 1980s is Marita Koch’s 400m time of 47.60 seconds – at a time when East Germany was known to be systematically doping its athletes.

Koch never failed a drugs test and has maintained she did nothing wrong while Czechoslovakia’s Jarmila Kratochvilova holds the 800m mark from 1983.

Coe added: “When you look at athletes that had to come through that system, you have more sympathy than you do for the athletes who chose, of their own volition in liberal democracies, to do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal