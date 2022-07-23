Max Verstappen fastest in final practice for French Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Max Verstappen fastest in final practice for French Grand Prix

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 1:19 pm
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice (Manu Fernandez/AP)
World champion Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time in final practice for the French Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who heads the title standings, finished three tenths clear of Carlos Sainz, with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc third.

Sainz will start Sunday’s race from the back of the field, penalised for taking on a number of unallocated engine parts.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, one second adrift of Verstappen. The seven-time world champion trialled a new rear wing in the final running before qualifying.

But the Mercedes man, who will on Sunday become just the sixth driver in Formula One history to compete in his 300th race, does not appear to be in contention for pole position.

George Russell finished sixth, one place behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and two tenths down on Hamilton in the other Mercedes.

Verstappen, 38 points clear of Leclerc, looks the driver to beat after lapping the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet 0.354 seconds clear of Sainz.

Leclerc complained about the durability of his tyres, and also spun at Turn 12 after losing control of his Ferrari.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso finished seventh for Alpine, with Alex Albon an encouraging eighth for Williams.

McLaren have brought more upgrades to this track than at any other stage of the season and Lando Norris took ninth with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo 11th.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel finished 20th and last for his struggling Aston Martin team.

Qualifying starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

