England captain Heather Knight out of South Africa T20 match with hip injury

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of Saturday’s second T20 international against South Africa at Worcester through injury.

The 31-year-old sustained a hip problem during her side’s six-wicket victory over the Proteas in the first T20 at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Knight is being assessed and treated for the injury, with vice-captain Nat Sciver taking charge of the side for the clash at New Road.

We won the toss and will bowl first at Worcester Our team 👇 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NXLOlbv5xO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2022

Alice Capsey was brought in for Knight with the 17-year-old set to make her international debut, having recently been named in England’s Commonwealth Games squad.

England will be hoping their captain makes a quick recovery in time for the start of the Birmingham Games, with their first match against Sri Lanka on July 30.

England have already wrapped up victory in the multi-format series against South Africa following their win at Essex and go into Saturday’s match with 10-2 lead, having also won all three one-day internationals following a draw in the standalone Test match.