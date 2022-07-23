Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic after rounding off pre-season with a victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic after rounding off pre-season with a victory

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 6:39 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou arriving before a pre-season friendly match
Ange Postecoglou declared Celtic “in a good place” after they rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 friendly win over Norwich at Parkhead on Saturday.

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull scored as the Hoops notched a morale-boosting result ahead of their cinch Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen next Sunday.

Postecoglou, who gave new signings Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz their first outings off the bench, was pleased with the victory after back-to-back 2-2 draws against Blackburn and Legia Warsaw.

“I think the victory is important as well (as the run-out),” he told Celtic TV. “I thought it was a real solid hit-out. For the most part we controlled the game and our possession was good.

“We worked hard as well defensively to deny them too much and it was good to see after those substitutions we didn’t see too much of a drop-off. The boys stuck to the job so I think it was a useful hit-out.”

Postecoglou is relishing a full week to prepare for the season opener against the Dons.

“We’ll have another solid week of working on the training track, a good eight days because the game is on Sunday so the boys will have a good block of work on our game and our physical stuff,” he said.

Celtic File Photo
Champions Celtic start the season against Aberdeen next week (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’ve had a decent pre-season campaign in that every game has been fairly competitive and for the most part we’ve got through it unscathed in terms of avoiding injuries or any setbacks. We’re in a good place.”

Postecoglou oversaw a significant rebuild over the course of last season, with several players being integrated after the campaign had kicked off. The manager is pleased that this summer has been far more settled and that he has been able to have a proper pre-season with the bulk of his squad already in place.

“All our players have enjoyed the fact they have had a pre-season with us,” he said. “We threw a lot of these guys in last season and they did super-well but my belief is that they can be a lot better.

“That’s why we were really keen to retain the players we had last season and build on that. There are quite a few guys who have enjoyed working hard together as a group to be ready for the season.”

