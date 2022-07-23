Ryan Alebiosu impresses on Kilmarnock bow as Derek McInnes praises loan star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Alebiosu impresses on Kilmarnock bow as Derek McInnes praises loan star

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 7:49 pm
Ryan Alebiosu impressed on his Killie debut (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Derek McInnes heaped praise on all-action debutant Ryan Alebiosu after Kilmarnock secured their place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup with a 4-1 home win over Stenhousemuir.

The 20-year-old right-back joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal earlier this week and he made an instant impression on the Rugby Park support with an excellent first-half display before being substituted as he works his way towards full match fitness.

“Young Ryan, what can you say,” McInnes told Killie TV. “He was so positive. He looked as if he really enjoyed being out there. I couldn’t have been more impressed with him.

“We were hoping to get a bit more minutes from him but we just looked at his numbers and he actually put a 90-minute performance into 45 with his energy levels. He’s played the game the way he’s been in training. The fans are excited by him and they’re going to enjoy watching him. What a terrific debut.”

McInnes was also pleased with the display of winger Jordan Jones, who returned to Rugby Park earlier this week three years after his departure.

“The fans know about Jordan and what he’s capable of and I thought he lit the game up at times,” continued the manager. “He carried a threat and was unlucky not to score. I thought he was very influential. When we were good, he was behind a lot of it.”

Killie qualified for the last 16 as one of the three best group-stage runners-up, with 10 points from a possible 12. Partick, who beat the Rugby Park side on penalties, topped the section, but McInnes was pleased to progress through a round in which Premiership rivals Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone all crashed out.

“The main purpose was to get out the group,” he said. “We’re still trying to put our squad together and get minutes into players. To keep ourselves in the cup was vitally important.

“It doesn’t feel like the League Cup yet, it still feels like pre-season. But we had to illustrate to the players that they had to treat it like a cup tie, and they did, so good on them for that. Ultimately, we’ve not won the group down to a missed penalty but we’ve come out what could have been a tricky group.

“We’ve seen a lot of Premiership teams fall at this hurdle. We needed to be back early in pre-season to make sure we were ready for the League Cup. I think we’re more ready for the league and hopefully with a few more additions and getting a few more out of the treatment room we’ll look even stronger in the weeks ahead.”

