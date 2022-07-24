Heartbreak for Great Britain as Dina Asher-Smith injured in relay final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heartbreak for Great Britain as Dina Asher-Smith injured in relay final

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 4:47 am Updated: July 24, 2022, 5:39 am
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (centre) suffered an injury in the relay at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (centre) suffered an injury in the relay at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith faces a race against time to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after suffering a relay nightmare at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old, who won 200m bronze on Thursday, pulled up with an injury ahead of the final changeover with Daryll Neita in the 4x100m on Saturday.

She continued racing to hand the baton over but it halted the squad’s momentum and Neita could only cross the line in sixth with the team clocking 42.75 seconds in Eugene.

The USA beat Jamaica – who included Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah – to gold with Germany third.

Asher-Smith was coy about the nature of the problem – although it appeared to be an hamstring issue on her left leg – but only has nine days until the 100m on the opening day of the athletics of the Commonwealth Games on August 2.

“I’m still stunned. If I’d felt anything in the warm-up I’d never have run. I’m shocked. It’s just something that I couldn’t continue with. I feel really bad,” said Asher-Smith, due to run the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham.

“I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I feel awful. I felt good, we were running well,” she said.

“I will have to go and have a check with my physio but I just feel a bit confused because I felt fine coming in, went around the bend and my legs just stopped corresponding with me.

“I was literally like ‘what is happening? Body what did you do to me?’”

When Asher-Smith collected the baton from Lansiquot Great Britain were third but despite Neita’s brilliant run they were unable to pull anything back.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day eight – Eugene
Neita was unable to make up the time in the final leg (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neita said: “She did amazingly well to keep running. I saw her face and I was like: ‘no, no, no, don’t give it to me’.

“I didn’t want to run away from her because I saw her face and it didn’t look nice. The fact that she wanted to get the baton round just shows what a team player she is and what a fighter. She’ll be fine.

“When you watch it back you will see how much we were in the lead. This is just a freak thing.

“The main thing is Dina gets herself right and she’s ready for the Commies.”

Lansiquot also supported Asher-Smith with the squad embracing on the track after the race.

She said: “We win together, we lose together. All that matters is, ‘are you ok?’ We know how good we are. It’s just not our day and the most important thing is getting back on track.”

