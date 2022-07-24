On this day in 2014: Brownlee brothers dominate Commonwealth triathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2014: Brownlee brothers dominate Commonwealth triathon

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 6:01 am
England’s Alistair Brownlee (right) celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s triathlon with brother Jonathan who took silver. (Martin Rickett/PA)
England's Alistair Brownlee (right) celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's triathlon with brother Jonathan who took silver. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alistair Brownlee beat brother Jonny to Commonwealth Games gold in the triathlon at Strathclyde Country Park on this day in 2014.

The Olympic gold medallist had time to grab England and Yorkshire flags and give his brother a clap before walking across the finish line.

England had never won a medal in the sport at the Commonwealths before but took home four on one day after Jodie Stimpson produced a superb performance to take gold in the women’s race with Vicky Holland winning a surprise bronze.

The men’s race was not nearly as competitive because of the incredible dominance of Yorkshire’s Brownlee brothers.

Alistair Brownlee celebrates as he crosses the line to win the men’s triathlon, at Strathclyde Country Park during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Alistair Brownlee celebrates as he crosses the line to win the men’s triathlon, at Strathclyde Country Park during the 2014 Commonwealth Games. (Martin Rickett/PA)

They led virtually from start to finish but it was older brother Alistair who again had the edge to add the Commonwealth title to his Olympic and world crowns.

“I’m fortunate I’ve won the world title, I’ve won the Olympic title and to complete the set with the Commonwealth title as well, that’s the most important thing for me,” he said.

“They’re the big three things in Olympic-distance triathlon so it’s perfect, it’s far more than I ever could have dreamed of.”

Jonny, who won Olympic bronze in 2012, finished 11 seconds adrift while South Africa’s Richard Murray won bronze.

