I don’t deserve to be world champion after crash – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I don’t deserve to be world champion after crash – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 4:25 pm
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the French Grand Prix (Eric Gaillard/Pool via AP)
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the French Grand Prix (Eric Gaillard/Pool via AP)

Charles Leclerc said he does not deserve to be crowned Formula One world champion after he crashed out while leading Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took advantage of Leclerc’s catastrophic demise to race to his seventh victory of the season and extend his title lead over his Ferrari rival from 38 to 63 points.

Leclerc could be leading this season’s title race but for a catalogue of mechanical and strategical mistakes, as well as driver errors in Imola, and now in the south of France after he lost control through Turn 11 on lap 18 of 53.

France F1 GP Auto Racing
Charles Leclerc kept title rival Max Verstappen at bay before crashing out (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“I feel like I am performing at the highest level of my career, but there is no point in performing at a high level if I make those mistakes,” said Leclerc, 24.

“I lost 25 points here as it was likely I was going to win, and seven in Imola because of my mistake.

“So at the end of the year if there are 32 points missing then I know it has come from me, and I did not deserve to win the championship. I know I need to get on top of things if I want to be a world champion.”

Leclerc’s challenge appeared to be back on track after he built on his commanding win a fortnight ago in Austria with pole position.

The Monegasque then sped away from his marks before keeping Verstappen at bay before the Dutchman stopped for fresh tyres.

But the race turned on its head when Leclerc’s scarlet machine slammed into the barrier.

Leclerc’s response over the radio was emphatic. “Nooooooooo,” he yelled, before pointing the finger of blame at a sticky throttle, only to hold his hands up on his return to the paddock.

He will head to next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix – the last round before the summer break – the equivalent of two and a half wins behind Verstappen with 10 rounds remaining.

“I will believe in the championship until the end, and we will count at the end but, of course, it doesn’t look great.

“I’m going to close myself off at home and only leave when I have to get the plane to Budapest. I just want to be alone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal