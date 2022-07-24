Fallon Sherrock makes more history after winning World Matchplay in Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fallon Sherrock makes more history after winning World Matchplay in Blackpool

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 4:57 pm
Fallon Sherrock won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in Blackpool (Simon Cooper/PA)
Fallon Sherrock won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in Blackpool (Simon Cooper/PA)

Fallon Sherrock made more history as she won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene with her historic run at the 2020 World Championship where she became the first female to win on the Alexandra Palace stage and now she enters the record books again after beating Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the first ever final of this tournament.

Sherrock, the most recognisable name in women’s darts, wins £10,000 and further showcased her love of the biggest stage, with the match being played before the men’s final between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

She won the final against De Graaf thanks in part to a magnificent 142-checkout to level the match at 3-3, then winning the final three legs.

The ‘Queen of the Palace’ earlier beat Katie Sheldon 4-2 in the quarter-final and then followed it up with a 5-2 success over Lorraine Winstanley in the semis.

“That trophy is really heavy, I feel like my arms are going to fall off,” she said in her on-stage interview.

“I could get used to this history making thing. All the women put up a really good performance and that’s what we needed to make progress from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal