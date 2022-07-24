Holders Celtic sent to Ross County in second round of Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Holders Celtic sent to Ross County in second round of Premier Sports Cup

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 5:27 pm
Celtic will begin their defence against Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic will begin their defence against Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Holders Celtic face a tough trip to Dingwall in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

Ross County were hoping to finish as one of the three best group winners to enter the seeded section of the draw but Aberdeen’s 3-0 win over Raith ended their hopes and Malky Mackay’s team will now host the champions.

The Dons’ win ended Raith’s qualification hopes and ensured Queen of the South were the final team to make the last 16 and Wullie Gibson’s men were handed a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers as a reward.

Aberdeen joined Arbroath and Dundee among the seeds and were handed a long trip south to face Annan, who were the first team to qualify from the groups.

There are three all-cinch Premiership ties in the second round with Hearts hosting Kilmarnock and Dundee United travelling to Livingston.

Motherwell will host Inverness while Partick Thistle stage an all-Championship tie against Arbroath.

Dundee will take on Falkirk at Dens Park with the games due to be played on August 30-31.

The draw took place at Pittodrie after Aberdeen rounded off a perfect Group A campaign which yielded four wins, four clean sheets and 12 goals.

The Dons had already sealed progress but a two-goal victory from the visitors would have seen Raith win the group, while Rovers would have qualified with a draw and a shoot-out success.

An early Bojan Miovski penalty, a long-range strike from Ross McCrorie and a Jonny Hayes goal had the Dons three ahead inside the first minute of the second half.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal