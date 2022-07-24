Stephen Robinson feeling good about new league season after St Mirren cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson feeling good about new league season after St Mirren cup win

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 6:11 pm
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was happier with his side (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is in an optimistic mood ahead of the new cinch Premiership season after his side ended a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Defeats by Arbroath and Airdrie had sent Saints crashing out before they rounded off their group duties with victory thanks to a Mark O’Hara penalty and a double from former Morecambe striker Jonah Ayunga, who scored four of their five goals in the tournament.

Robinson was also encouraged by the debut of former Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Keanu Baccus plus the performances of teenagers Kieran Offord, Dylan Reid and Fraser Taylor.

Robinson told SMTV: “We haven’t got the results we set out to but now we have got Baccus in who I thought looked very, very good considering the amount of travelling the boy has done and the lack of training. He has not trained for three weeks and he has been training with kids and on his own, so he will only get better.

“We got another 90 minutes into Ryan Strain so it’s starting to take shape now.

“And some of the young boys that featured look like they could be very, very promising.

“Kieran is 17, he doesn’t play like a 17-year-old. He puts himself about, he is a clever player and is certainly very effective. The other kids that came on, Dylan Reid and little Fraz, were excellent. (Taylor) was excellent and if we can just get him a few more dinners and get him a bit stronger, he has got so, so much talent.

“There were some very good performances. Jonah Ayunga, for 55 minutes until he scored his second goal, was excellent. Jonah can be anything he wants and we are going to keep driving him and driving him because he could be a huge asset to the football club.”

