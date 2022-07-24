Michael van Gerwen wins epic against Gerwyn Price to claim World Matchplay crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael van Gerwen wins epic against Gerwyn Price to claim World Matchplay crown

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 10:55 pm
Michael van Gerwen claimed his third World Matchplay title with a fine win over Gerwyn Price (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Michael van Gerwen claimed his third World Matchplay title with a fine win over Gerwyn Price (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Michael van Gerwen claimed his biggest title in over three years after he won the World Matchplay after an epic battle with Gerwyn Price at the Winter Gardens.

The Dutchman, who has recently had arm surgery, has had a dip in form over recent years since winning a third World Championship crown in 2019, but looked back to his best after an 18-14 victory over Price in Blackpool.

He had to come from behind as, despite a three-dart average of 101, he struggled finishing legs off, which allowed world number one Price to lead for the majority of the final.

But, helped by 15 180s, Van Gerwen found his range and came back to win the last five legs and claim a third Matchplay title.

The tone for the match was set early on as Price enjoyed a dream start, racing into a 4-0 lead thanks to Van Gerwen’s poor finishing.

The Dutchman missed his first nine double attempts and Price took advantage by cleaning up.

Van Gerwen’s level remained and he had a chance for a stunning nine-dart finish only to miss the double 12, though he did convert the double six on his next visit to get the board.

A 160-checkout helped him break Price’s throw in the next leg and he soon had the chance to level at 4-4 but missed six more doubles as Price capitalised.

That continued to be the trend as more missed attempts at the outer ring saw Price take a four-leg lead at 9-5, only for a 140-checkout from Van Gerwen to again peg him back.

Van Gerwen forced Price to have some of his own medicine by pinching a break back with an 81 checkout and he soon levelled the match at 12-12.

It was not until the 29th leg that the three-time world champion finally went ahead for the first time in the match, breaking Price’s throw with a 130 finish.

There was no looking back from there as another 114 finish on Gerwen’s throw tightened his grip on the match, which was sealed in a fitting manner, with a 121 checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal