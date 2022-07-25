The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 5:03 am
Lewis Hamilton secured his best finish of the season with second at the French Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result of the season at the French Grand Prix – and then said he is ready to extend his Formula One career.

In his 300th race, Hamilton started fourth and finished second as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead to hand Max Verstappen another victory.

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships thanks to Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod.

However, Dina Asher-Smith faces a race against time to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after the 26-year-old, who won 200m bronze on Thursday, pulled up with an injury in the women’s 4x100m on Saturday.

New England captain Jos Buttler’s hopes of overseeing a first white-ball series victory since taking over from Eoin Morgan were scuppered due to rain at Headingley.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate a goal
New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland scored on his first appearance for the club in a friendly against Bayern Munich in the United States (Morry Gash/AP)
Reece Prescod sprinting
Reece Prescod helped Great Britain to a surprise bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
England's Jason Roy on his back
England’s Jason Roy during the rained-off third One-Day International match against South Africa at Headingley (Tim Goode/PA)
Lewis Hamilton sprays team-mate George Russell with champagne
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished second and third at the French Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Nine – Eugene
Dina Asher-Smith (centre) faces a race to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after an injury in the relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard lifts his bike above his head
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France (Yoan Valat/AP)
Brazilian long-jumper Elaine Martins
Brazil’s Elaine Martins in action during the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
France's Eve Perisset scores a penalty
Eve Perisset’s extra-time penalty beat Holland to set up a Euro 2022 semi-final for France against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Richie Ramsay celebrates winning the Cazoo Open
Scotland’s Richie Ramsay won his first tournament for six years with victory at the DP World Tour’s Cazoo Open at Hillside in Southport (Peter Byrne/PA)
UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett
Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett spoke out about mental health issues after revealing that just hours before his Ultimate Fighting Championship outing in London he learned a friend had taken his own life (Adam Davy/PA)
Everton fans protest outside Goodison Park
Everton fans staged a protest outside Goodison Park to complain about leadership issues within the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

