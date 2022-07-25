Football rumours: Man Utd hold fast to Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Man Utd hold fast to Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 7:11 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:13 am
Anthony Martial is reportedly interesting Juventus (PA)
What the papers say

Juventus are reportedly targeting Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial as a summer transfer target – but his club have signalled they have no intention of selling him, the Daily Mirror reports. The 26-year-old has been impressing during pre-season, solidifying his value to new boss Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona and Chelsea are jostling to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, the Daily Mail reports. The paper writes that Barca are increasingly confident of securing the 23-year-old, who has made no secret of preferring the Spanish giants.

Arsenal have admitted to being interested in Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá but are yet to commence talks with the Ligue 1 club. The Times reports Edu, Arsenal’s Brazilian technical director, has been a “big fan for a long time” of the 24-year-old.

And The Sun says Newcastle will make a move for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, 22, – provided Leeds stand firm on winger Jack Harrison, 25. The West Yorkshire club previously rejected a Newcastle bid for Harrison, 25, and want £35million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Armando Broja: i reports Newcastle and Everton have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker after West Ham lost interest.

Nordi Mukiele: The Daily Mail writes Paris St-Germain have agreed to a £13m loan deal for the 24-year-old RB Leipzig and France defender.

